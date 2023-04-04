Soccer-Switzerland named hosts for women's Euro 2025
Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 20:32 IST
Switzerland will host the 2025 Women's European Championship, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Tuesday.
In October, UEFA said it had received four bids to host the tournament, including bids from France and Poland as well as a joint bid from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement