Assam signs MoU with UNDP to "strengthen" health system

To provide technical support to Assam for strengthening the health system of the state, a Memorandum of Association (MoA) was signed between the National Health Mission of Assam and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Tuesday at the Office of the Mission Director in Guwahati.

Dr M S Lakshmi Priya, Mission Director, NHM Assam signed the MoA with Abhimanyu Saxena (OIC), Health System Strengthening-UNDP in the presence of Kamaljit Talukdar, Director of Health Services (FW), Pankaj Chamuah, OSD NHM Assam and Dr Sukamal Basumatary, State Programme Officer - UNDP, Assam.

Under the terms of the MoA UNDP's Health and Governance Unit will provide technical support to the state in Health System Strengthening and in the implementation of various health programmes such as CoWIN, eVIN, Swasthaya Sewa Abhiyan, Swasthaya Sewa Utsav and upcoming digitization initiatives to strengthen the health system in Assam. (ANI)

