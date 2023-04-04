Left Menu

Assam signs MoU with UNDP to "strengthen" health system

Memorandum of Association (MoA) was signed between the National Health Mission of Assam and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Tuesday at the Office of the Mission Director in Guwahati.

ANI | Updated: 04-04-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 20:55 IST
Assam signs MoU with UNDP to "strengthen" health system
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To provide technical support to Assam for strengthening the health system of the state, a Memorandum of Association (MoA) was signed between the National Health Mission of Assam and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Tuesday at the Office of the Mission Director in Guwahati.

Dr M S Lakshmi Priya, Mission Director, NHM Assam signed the MoA with Abhimanyu Saxena (OIC), Health System Strengthening-UNDP in the presence of Kamaljit Talukdar, Director of Health Services (FW), Pankaj Chamuah, OSD NHM Assam and Dr Sukamal Basumatary, State Programme Officer - UNDP, Assam.

Under the terms of the MoA UNDP's Health and Governance Unit will provide technical support to the state in Health System Strengthening and in the implementation of various health programmes such as CoWIN, eVIN, Swasthaya Sewa Abhiyan, Swasthaya Sewa Utsav and upcoming digitization initiatives to strengthen the health system in Assam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023