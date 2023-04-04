Left Menu

ICMR research linked to heart attacks, Covid underway, out in 2 months: Mandaviya

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is conducting a study to know the connection between the sudden rise in deaths due to cardiac arrest and Covid-19 and its results are expected to come in two months' time.

ANI | Updated: 04-04-2023 21:07 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 21:07 IST
ICMR research linked to heart attacks, Covid underway, out in 2 months: Mandaviya
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is conducting a study to know the connection between the sudden rise in deaths due to cardiac arrest and Covid-19 and its results are expected to come in two months' time. The results of the study are expected to come in two months, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told reporters here.

Earlier on December 22 during Chintan Shivir in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, the Union Health Minister told ANI that the study will take six more months to complete to know whether there is any connection between Covid-19 and heart attacks. The ICMR team that is conducting this study includes several scientists like Dr Nivedita and Dr Tanveer Kaur.

However, in February, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO) said that it is well established that after being infected with Covid-19, the risk of heart attacks, diabetes, and strokes goes up. "Risk of getting a heart attack is 4-5 per cent higher after being infected with Covid-19 than getting it after vaccination. Covid-19 infection is itself a main risk factor for subsequent heart attacks," Dr Soumya Swaminathan had said while speaking to ANI exclusively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

 United States
2
Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation
Blog

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year; Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities and more

Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this...

 Global
4
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Plan...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Mind over Matter: How Technology is Transforming Youth Mental Health

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023