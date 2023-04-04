"Green India Challenge" enters Limca Book of Records

"Green India Challenge" founder and Rajya Sabha member Joginipalli Santosh Kumar has been named in the Limca Book of Records, which registers the immense talent displayed by Indians worldwide. The Limca Book of Records recognises and acknowledges the achievements of Indians in the fields of education, literature, cinema, science and technology, defence, social services etc and places them in the record.

Limca book Records editor Vatsala Kaul Banerjee said, "J Santosh Kumar has been selected for the prestigious award in social service for undertaking a massive plantation in a just one hour's time." "The Limca Book of Records certificate is presented to Santosh Kumar from the hands of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao today," Banerjee added.

The organization said, "With the special initiative of Santosh Kumar, the Green India Challenge planted 3,54,900 saplings with the participation of 16,900 people in one hour at Durga Nagar in Adilabad district on July 4, 2021." The Limca Book of Records management said, "Each participant planted 21 saplings and it is the best feat in this category till date."

The organisation further praised Green India Challenge for making a big success the massive plantation programme which is a proof of collective effort and social awareness. Santosh Kumar said, "Getting Green India Challenge a place in the Limca book of records and receiving the certificate from the hands of the Chief Minister increased the responsibility."

"Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna is the main reason for achieving the Limca Book record. With the inspiration of KCR, Jogu Ramanna took the decision to plant saplings as part of the Green India Challenge on his birthday and planted more than 3.5 lakh saplings within an hour. The efforts of Ramanna and his followers are noteworthy. This record was made possible due to special efforts made for one month," he added. Santosh Kumar extended special thanks to Jogu Ramanna and his followers.

"This record is dedicated to MLA Jogu Ramanna along with the nature lovers Salumarada Thimmakka, Vanajeevi Ramaiah and Jadav Payang who are tirelessly working to promote green cover and also to everyone who took part actively in Green India Challenge," he added. On this occasion, Green India Challenge representatives released a video on the plantation programme since the beginning of "Green India Challenge".

"Green India Challenge" representative Sanjiva Raghava and others participated in this programme. In February, in support of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, MP Santosh Kumar announced the adoption of more than 1,000 acres of the Kodimyala forest area in Kondagattu under the 'Green India Challenge initiative'.

The MP announced the adoption in the wake of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's birthday on February 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)