Autonomous commission to be constituted in UP for selection of teachers: CM Yogi

In relation to the appointment of teachers, after completing the process of selection through selection tests, interviews, etc., recommendations should be made to the appointing authority for the appointment of candidates.

ANI | Updated: 04-04-2023 21:36 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 21:36 IST
Visuals from the review meeting (Photo/Uttar Pradesh CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To ensure time-bound selection, better utilisation of human resources and financial discipline, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed that an autonomous commission be set up for the appointment of teachers in various educational institutions. "Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission should be formed as an autonomous corporate and integrated body of teachers' selection commissions. This integrated commission will prove to be useful in ensuring a time-bound selection process, better utilization of human resources and financial discipline," CM said while reviewing the teacher recruitment process in various educational institutions in the state.

Guidelines regarding the direct recruitment of teachers will be made by the Commission. In relation to the appointment of teachers, after completing the process of selection through selection tests, interviews, etc., recommendations should be made to the appointing authority for the appointment of candidates.

"Prepare and present the necessary proposal, setting the outline regarding the nature of the new commission, qualification of the chairman and members, powers and functions of the commission," CM directed. Currently, separate authorities, boards and commissions have been set up for the selection of qualified teachers in basic, secondary, higher and technical educational institutions operating in the state.

Apart from the Examination Regulatory Authority, Secondary Education Service Selection Commission and Higher Education Service Selection Commission, teachers are also being selected through the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. Besides, the selection is conducted through the Board of Management for minority institutions of higher and secondary education level and through the Board of Governance and Board of Directors for technical institutions.

In order to make practical reforms, considering the future requirements, it would be appropriate to set up a unified commission for teacher selection. Cm further directed Education Department officials that Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test should also be organized through this new commission.

"It should be ensured that TET is held on time," CM Yogi added. The new integrated commission should have a person holding a post like that of vice-chancellor of universities, or having long experience in the Indian Administrative Service, as its chairman.

Similarly, senior judges and experienced educationists should be its members. Other backward classes, scheduled castes and tribes, women and minorities should also be represented in the commission. The selection process should be conducted by the newly integrated commission in government colleges, non-government aided colleges, Sanskrit colleges and minority colleges, government engineering colleges, aided polytechnic colleges and non-government aided madrasas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

