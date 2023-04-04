Left Menu

2 Bengaluru-bound Vistara flights diverted to Chennai due to bad weather

Two Bengaluru-bound Vistara flights on Tuesday were diverted to Tamil Nadu's Chennai, due to bad weather, the airlines said.

ANI | Updated: 04-04-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 22:15 IST
2 Bengaluru-bound Vistara flights diverted to Chennai due to bad weather
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Bengaluru-bound Vistara flights on Tuesday were diverted to Tamil Nadu's Chennai, due to bad weather, the airlines said. Two flights, which took off from Delhi and Goa separately, were diverted to Chennai.

Taking to Twitter, Vistara said, "Flight UK819 from Delhi to Bangalore (DEL - BLR) has been diverted to Chennai (MAA) due to bad weather at Bangalore Airport and is expected to arrive in Chennai at 1750 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates." "Flight UK882 from Goa to Bangalore (GOI - BLR) has been diverted to Chennai (MAA) due to bad weather at Bangalore Airport and is expected to arrive in Chennai at 1648 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates," it said in another tweet.

Earlier in the day, a Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight had to make an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Shamshabad in Telangana, due to a technical problem. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had confirmed that IndiGo Flight 6E897 had taken off from Bengaluru for Varanasi but made an emergency landing at 6:15 am after diverting to Shamshadabad airport.

The DGCA had said that there were 137 passengers on board and all are safe. The body also said that it has ordered an inquiry into the incident, said a senior official. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

 United States
2
Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation
Blog

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year; Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities and more

Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this...

 Global
4
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Plan...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Mind over Matter: How Technology is Transforming Youth Mental Health

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023