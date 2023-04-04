Left Menu

Centre released Rs 22.74 cr to Arunachal Pradesh under PMGSY as grant-in-aid

The incentive has been given for the best performance of the State in the implementation of PMGSY during 2022-23 under set parameters.

ANI | Updated: 04-04-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 22:21 IST
Centre released Rs 22.74 cr to Arunachal Pradesh under PMGSY as grant-in-aid
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major push towards enhancing rural road connectivity in the state, the Centre has released an amount of Rs 22.74 crore to Arunachal Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) as grant-in-aid. The incentive has been given for the best performance of the State in the implementation of PMGSY during 2022-23 under set parameters.

The funds released will be used for periodic maintenance of rural roads already constructed under PMGSY as per directives of the government of India. During 2022-23, (till December 2022) a length of 1,096.24 kms was constructed in the state including 61 long-span bridges.

Efforts of the state government in improving good quality construction with appropriate new technology and fund spent on maintenance and renewal of roads are considered for the financial incentives. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh assured that the grant will be optimally and judiciously utilszed.

He said that rural connectivity is a top priority of the state government and the grant would greatly help the state government in the maintenance of already constructed PMGSY roads. The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister also congratulated the state Rural Works Department for their good work, which has been recognized by the central government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

 United States
2
Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation
Blog

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year; Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities and more

Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this...

 Global
4
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Plan...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Mind over Matter: How Technology is Transforming Youth Mental Health

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023