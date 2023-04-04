"We are liquor contractor": BJP MLA tells protesting women in MP's Morena; later clarifies his remarks

A purported video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Subedar Sikarwar is going viral on social media in which he could be heard saying that he is the liquor contractor and how he can get liquor shops closed. According to the viral video, a few women of Sankra village in Morena district met with MLA Sikarwar requesting to shut the liquor shop in their village. Responding to those women, the MLA said, "How can I get the shop closed? We are the contractor of the liquor shop."

Later on the BJP MLA gave clarification on his statement that he said so with a view to make them understand that licensed liquor shops can not be closed. He did not have any liquor shop. "Actually this video is organised. My opponents had sent those women to make this video. But we gave full protection to the women. I told them that whoever the contractor may be, but the licensed liquor shop, cannot be closed," Sikarwar said.

"Our Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has closed the Ahatas (a place attached to liquor shops to facilitate drinking) and has done a relief in favour of women. First the women said about the Liquor shop in Jaura and then they said liquor being sold in their Sankra village, so I told them that I will inform the police, they will take immediate action if someone is selling illegal liquor there, but the licensed shop cannot be closed," he added. On the contrary, reacting to the statement of BJP MLA Sikarwar in the viral video, Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Govind Singh said, "I congratulate Subedar Singh who accepted the truth. He said that he himself is a contractor, so how to close the liquor shop. When the government itself is selling liquor then how will it be closed." (ANI)

