Baghdad, Erbil sign temporary deal to restart northern oil exports

Iraq's federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) signed a temporary agreement on Tuesday to restart northern oil exports through Turkey, as part of a broader deal to end decades of political and economic disputes. Turkey stopped pumping about 450,000 b/d of Iraqi crude through a pipeline from the Fish-Khabur border area to its Ceyhan port on March 25 after Iraq won an arbitration case.

"The recent disruptions to oil exports from the Kurdistan Region have hurt the country as a whole. This agreement brings much needed revenues," KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said in a statement. Although the flows account for about 0.5% of global oil supply, the stoppage forced oil firms in the region to halt output or move production into rapidly-filling storage tanks, and helped boost oil prices last week to nearly $80/bbl.

Barzani travelled to Baghdad on Tuesday to finalise the agreement with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani, the prime minister's media office said in a tweet. But pipeline flows have yet to restart, two sources said on Tuesday.

One source familiar with oil exports from the region, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that pipeline operators have yet to receive an indication to restart flows. The second source said Iraq awaited an update from Turkey.

Baghdad had said Turkey violated a joint agreement by allowing the KRG to export oil to Ceyhan without its consent. Under the deal, Iraq's state-owned marketing company SOMO will have the authority to market and export KRG oil and the revenues will be deposited in an account at the Iraqi Central Bank under the control of the KRG, two Iraqi officials said.

Both spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media. Baghdad will have access to audit the account.

Barzani is also set to hold talks with Sudani over a separate oil and gas dispute that has dragged on for nearly two decades. "Everyone must abide by this agreement and implement it," Sudani said in a joint news briefing with Barzani.

He said the deal was temporary until the budget law passes in parliament, which he said "will cover all obligations and solve all problems." "We now have a framework for a draft budget law and, in the near future, discussions can begin on a new federal oil and gas law," Barzani said in his statement.

