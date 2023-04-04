"Need for international-level training for MCD school teachers": Delhi minister Atishi

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Tuesday said that there is a need to provide "international-level training" to MCD school teachers so that they can impart quality education to students. "Global training of Delhi government school teachers played a vital role in Delhi's education revolution. Now, there is a need to prepare a roadmap for international-level training of teachers of MCD schools as well," Atishi said during a joint meeting with officials of the DoE, MCD, and SCERT to review the action plan of both departments for the upcoming school session.

Holding a review meeting with Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, officials of the Directorate of Education, MCD, and SCERT, Atishi said that to deliver quality education to every child in the national capital, the Delhi government's Municipal Corporation (MCD) will work in an integrated manner. "With the help of this training, our MCD school teachers will gain self-confidence and receive world-class exposure, which will enable them to provide good quality education to the children studying in their schools," Atishi said.

Speaking of teacher training, Atishi directed the officials of SCERT to prepare a joint action plan for the training of teachers of DoE schools as well as MCD schools. Along with this she also directed the officials to hold joint orientation of principals from DoE and MCD schools.

"This will create an excellent opportunity for both to learn from the best practices of each other. Every year, lakhs of children from MCD schools are admitted to Delhi government schools in Class 6. It is important to understand the educational needs of these children, which requires joint training of the Delhi government and MCD school teachers," the Delhi Education Minister said, adding that this training will not only help in the professional development of teachers from both departments but will also be an opportunity for teachers to understand the challenges that they face together. During the meeting, the Education Minister further directed the DoE, MCD and SCERT to form a joint action group together that will work in the areas of content and curriculum development, assessment and teacher training for children.

On this occasion, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government schools have undergone a remarkable transformation in the past 8 years. "Taking inspiration from these changes, we will transform the MCD schools into world-class schools and work towards providing quality education to every child. Now MCD and Delhi government schools will work together, which will benefit lakhs of children in Delhi," Oberoi said.

In this joint meeting, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, Ashok Kumar, Education Secretary in the Delhi government, Himanshu Gupta, Education Director (DOE), Vikas Tripathi, Education Director (MCD), Rita Sharma, Director of SCERT, and Principal Education Advisor Shailendra Sharma were also present along with other officials from the Education Department, MCD, and SCERT. (ANI)

