Left Menu

"Don't know Hindi, English very well; Have no hesitation in admitting": Assam CM reacts to video

Earlier in the day, a video showing Sarma allegedly copying from a ready text to fill up a visitor's book while visiting a state school went viral on social media.

ANI | Updated: 04-04-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 23:21 IST
"Don't know Hindi, English very well; Have no hesitation in admitting": Assam CM reacts to video
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday while responding to a purported video where he is seen allegedly copying from a ready text to fill up a visitor's book while visiting a state school said that he has no "hesitation" to admit that he does not know Hindi and English very well. "I went to an Assamese medium school and am trying my best to learn Hindi and English in my own humble way. I must admit that I do not know English and Hindi very well, and I have no hesitation in admitting it," Assam CM tweeted while reacting to the video which went viral on social media.

Earlier in the day, a video showing Sarma allegedly copying from a ready text to fill up a visitor's book while visiting a state school went viral on social media. https://twitter.com/himantabiswa/status/1643222205486989317?s=20

In the purported video, posted on Twitter by Roshan Rai, Himanta Sarma can be seen writing in the visitor's register with a readymade text placed right next to it. "Presenting the CM of Assam who can't even write a paragraph in a visitor's book without copying," a user named Roshan Rai alleged.

Hours later, the Chief Minister reacted to the video, saying that he does not know Hindi and English very well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

 United States
2
Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation
Blog

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year; Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities and more

Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this...

 Global
4
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Plan...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Mind over Matter: How Technology is Transforming Youth Mental Health

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023