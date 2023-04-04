"Don't know Hindi, English very well; Have no hesitation in admitting": Assam CM reacts to video

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday while responding to a purported video where he is seen allegedly copying from a ready text to fill up a visitor's book while visiting a state school said that he has no "hesitation" to admit that he does not know Hindi and English very well. "I went to an Assamese medium school and am trying my best to learn Hindi and English in my own humble way. I must admit that I do not know English and Hindi very well, and I have no hesitation in admitting it," Assam CM tweeted while reacting to the video which went viral on social media.

Earlier in the day, a video showing Sarma allegedly copying from a ready text to fill up a visitor's book while visiting a state school went viral on social media. https://twitter.com/himantabiswa/status/1643222205486989317?s=20

In the purported video, posted on Twitter by Roshan Rai, Himanta Sarma can be seen writing in the visitor's register with a readymade text placed right next to it. "Presenting the CM of Assam who can't even write a paragraph in a visitor's book without copying," a user named Roshan Rai alleged.

Hours later, the Chief Minister reacted to the video, saying that he does not know Hindi and English very well. (ANI)

