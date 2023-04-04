Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Stringent actions will be taken on transportation of drugs, says Tirupati SP

Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP) Parameshwar Reddy stated that stringent action will be taken on the transportation of ganja and drugs after 22 kg of ganja was seized and 20 ganja sellers were arrested in the district on Wednesday.

Tirupati SP Parameshwar Reddy addressing the media. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP) Parameshwar Reddy stated that stringent action will be taken on the transportation of ganja and drugs after 22 kg of ganja was seized and 20 ganja sellers were arrested in the district on Wednesday. While talking to the media, the SP Reddy said, "Extensive inspections have been carried out in areas where ganja is sold. We are doing a large scale awareness program in colleges and other important places."

"The police officials said that you can call 14500 toll free number and give information about ganja. Young men and women who are selling cannabis on a large scale for money are becoming partners," he added. Advising the youth, the SP said, "We are appealing to the youth to not spoil their future and health. Parents should monitor their children every day." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

