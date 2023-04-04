Left Menu

West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out in Hooghly Sub-Station; fire tenders immediately rushed to spot

A massive fire broke out in the Sub-Station of the State Electricity Board in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Tuesday.

Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out in the Sub-Station of the State Electricity Board in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Rishra Sub-Station under the Shrirampur Police Station limits of West Bengal's Hooghly district.

Thick smoke was billowing out after several transformers of the Sub-Station were gutted in the fire. After receiving the information, three fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service to douse the fire.

The reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

