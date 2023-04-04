Delhi Police Head Constable's 'Than Singh Paathsala' results out, 7 topped the class

"Than Singh Paathsala" records the good result of students studying in the school this year. Than Singh, a head constable of Delhi Police, in the Red Fort premises of Delhi has been running a school for the children of poor families for the last 8 years. The students have got very good results in their exams, in which 7 students have secured good ranks in their class and almost all the students have passed with good marks.

In a conversation with ANI, Head Constable Than Singh said that this year almost all the students studying in his school have given very good performances in their exams. 7 children have come first second or third in their respective classes, and almost every child passed with good marks. Taking the names of some children, he said that a girl named Neelu who lost her father is a fourth-class student and scored 76 per cent marks in her examination securing first position in the class. Ravi who is a sixth-class student got 85 per cent marks and he has also come first in class. Ajay of class IV has secured second position in class, Shahnawaz of class II has come second in class and Kajal of class III has come third in class.

Detailing about more students, Mahaveer of the second class came third in the class and Sahil of the second class came second in the class. Telling about a student Ajay, he told that Ajay has come to study in his school 1 year ago, before that he did not study anywhere. He didn't know anything but within 1 year he gave a very good performance and today he knows how to read and write and there is talk of getting him admission to school soon. He further said that children of poor families study in his school, these are the families who cannot send their children to good schools. In the year 2015, he started this school, initially, there were only a few children, but after about 8 years, more than 200 children have been sent from their school and currently, 80 children are studying in their school out of which 60 go to school,

He also told that the purpose of starting this school was that the children who do not go to school get involved in one or other crime and their life gets spoiled. So, to support those children and to take them forward by being educated, he started school. While talking to ANI, Neelu, a class IV student, told that in her school every stationery item is provided free of cost and she loves to study in this school. Besides, Neelu said that she scored 76 per cent marks in her exams and she wants to become an IPS when she grows up.

Another student, Ravi told that he has been studying in this school for about 2 years. Before that, he did not study any more. He likes to study in this school because the teachers teach him in a good environment. Ravi told that he has got 85 per cent marks in his examination and he also wants to become a police officer like Than Singh when he grows up. One of the teachers Asees Kaur said that she teaches at Mata Sundari College and many girl students of Mata Sundari College come to Than Singh Paathsala to teach children. They come to teach children on a rotation basis. She further added that the children are performing very well and these children will definitely reach a good position in their life. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)