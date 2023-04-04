Left Menu

UP government to train 25,000 Gram Pradhans to beautify villages

A total of 21 training centres will be set up across the state, where a total of 83,000 people will be trained in different sessions.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI):In an effort to make the villages of the state clean and beautiful, the Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh will now impart training to Gram Pradhans, Block Motivators, Panchayat Assistants and the cleaning staff. A total of 21 training centres will be set up across the state, where a total of 83,000 people will be trained in different sessions.

As per the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, preparations are underway to take appropriate steps regarding the management of solid and liquid waste in all the villages of the state and to train the Gram Panchayat officials for this. In the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural), more than 25,000 Gram Panchayats of the state have been included for the financial year 2023-24. Recently, the training of master trainers has been completed.

Additional Chief Secretary, Panchayati Raj, Manoj Kumar informed here on Tuesday that as many as 25,145 gram panchayats have been included for the financial year 2023-24 in the second phase of Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural). Under this, a target has been set for 43,242 revenue villages. A number of campaigns will be launched to manage solid and liquid waste, in addition to maintaining the achievements made in these villages during the first phase of the mission, he said.

In this sequence, training will be provided to about 83,000 people like village heads, block motivators, and panchayat assistants, who will actually work in the villages. Training of these 83,000 people is to be done at 20 District Panchayat Resource Centers (DPRC) apart from the PRIT office in Lucknow, he added. (ANI)

