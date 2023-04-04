Left Menu

Former Punjab CM Channi's relative injured in attack

Two people, including a 70-year-old woman, were injured in the attack and they were admitted to the government hospital in Derabassi for treatment.

Former Punjab CM Channi's relative injured in attack
Attackers pelted stones and bricks in the house (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A family living in Amlala village was attacked with bricks and stones by some attackers which left two people injured. Two people, including a 70-year-old woman, were injured in the attack and they were admitted to the government hospital in Derabassi for treatment.

The elderly woman injured in the attack is the grandmother of former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's daughter-in-law, whose name is Dharam Kaur. Dharam Kaur who is admitted to the hospital told that last evening when she was at home with her two sons, daughter-in-law and sister-in-law's son. The miscreants attacked her son first.

Harnek Singh who was injured in this attack said that the entire incident of the attack has been captured in the CCTV camera installed in front of the house, which clearly shows that about a dozen people are attacking the house. Talking about this, Derabassi Police Station President Jaskanwal Singh Sekhon said that the matter is being investigated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

