Family in Delhi's Jahangirpuri install board "appealing" to thieves not to steal from their house

A family in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area installed a board "appealing" to thieves not to steal any more items from their house as the family is already facing poverty. The notice board said "It is a humble request to the thieves that we belong to a very poor family, do not disturb us by repeatedly stealing in this house".

The house of this family is a few steps away from the Jahangirpuri police station. While the conversation with ANI, a female member of the family said that there have been many thefts in her house, due to which she is very upset. Her family is very poor and due to frequent thefts, her financial condition is getting worse.

Thinking this, the family thought of a way to appeal to the thieves and put up this board. "After the installation of the board, The board has become a centre of attraction in the area. Every person passing through the area who sees this board first smiles at the board and then captures its picture on the mobile," said one of the residents.

While a conversation with ANI, Kuldeep, a person living in the Jahangirpuri area said that crime was very high in Jahangirpuri and that incidents of theft and looting are common there. People here are very worried about the increasing theft and looting. He was also prepared to install such kind of Notice Board if the idea works for the people living in the locality. (ANI)

