Peru congress rejects request to start impeachment trial of president

Peru's congress on Tuesday rejected a motion from leftist political parties to begin impeachment hearings against President Dina Boluarte on charges relating to the deaths of anti-government protesters.

Thirty-seven lawmakers voted in support of the motion to remove Boluarte for "moral incapacity," coming short of the 52 votes needed to move the political trial forward in the 130-seat legislature. Sixty-four lawmakers voted to reject the motion.

