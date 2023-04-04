Peru congress rejects request to start impeachment trial of president
Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2023 23:56 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 23:56 IST
Peru's congress on Tuesday rejected a motion from leftist political parties to begin impeachment hearings against President Dina Boluarte on charges relating to the deaths of anti-government protesters.
Thirty-seven lawmakers voted in support of the motion to remove Boluarte for "moral incapacity," coming short of the 52 votes needed to move the political trial forward in the 130-seat legislature. Sixty-four lawmakers voted to reject the motion.
