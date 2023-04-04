Left Menu

Two BJP MPs from Telangana hold 'forged' certificates: KTR

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday alleged that two MPs of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Telangana hold forged educational certificates from Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu universities.

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday alleged that two MPs of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Telangana hold forged educational certificates from Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu universities. Mocking BJP MPs, KTR took to social media, "Looks like we have too many MunnaBhai, MBBS types in BJP."

"2 BJP MPs from Telangana are also allegedly Fake Certificate holders... Have forged certificates from Rajasthan & TN universities," he wrote. "BJP MPs from Telangana are allegedly having fake educational certificates. Have forged certificates from Rajasthan & TN Universities. Isn't it a criminal offence to lie in your election affidavit on whose basis MP gets elected? Should the LS speaker not ascertain & disqualify if found guilty?," he tweeted.

"I have a Masters Degree in Biotechnology from Pune University. Also have a Masters Degree in Business Administration from City University of New York. Can share both certificates publicly. Just Saying," KTR had tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

