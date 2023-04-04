Left Menu

CM Yogi directs to set up Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission

Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday gave necessary guidelines regarding the formation of 'Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission as an integrated commission for the selection of candidates on Tuesday. UP-ESSC will be a corporate and integrated body of teachers' selection commissions with the status of 'autonomous body'.

ANI | Updated: 04-04-2023 23:59 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 23:59 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, while reviewing the teacher recruitment process in various educational institutions in the state, gave necessary guidelines regarding the formation of Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission as an integrated commission for the selection of candidates, said a press release. For now, the state has separate authorities, boards and commissions for selecting qualified teachers in basic, secondary, higher and technical educational institutions. So in order to make practical reforms, considering the future requirements, it would be appropriate to set up a unified commission for teacher selection.

Yogi Adityanath directed to set up an 'Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission' as a corporate and integrated body of teachers' selection commissions with the status of 'autonomous body'. The commission will be responsible for issuing guidelines for recruitment of teachers and overall recruitment process. CM Yogi Adityanath, also asked officials to Prepare and present the necessary proposal, setting the outline regarding the nature of the new commission, qualification of the chairman and members, powers and functions of the commission.

A person holding posts like that of vice-chancellor of universities, or having long experience of Indian Administrative Service, as its chairman. Similarly, senior judges and experienced educationists should be its members. Other backward classes, scheduled castes/tribes, women and minorities are also eligible for getting appointed in the commission. Once the commission comes into existence recruitment of different categories of teachers in the Council Junior Basic School, Non-Government Aided Junior High School, Affiliated Primary School, Non-Government Aided Minority Junior High School and Affiliated Minority Primary School, Government High School / Intermediate Colleges, Non-Government Aided High School / Intermediate Colleges, Government and Aided Sanskrit Schools, as well as non-government aided minority high schools/intermediate colleges, will be made through the commission only.

Apart from this Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test will also be organized through this new commission in a timely manner, as directed by the CM. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

