France's Macron says dialogue with China essential over Ukraine
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-04-2023 14:40 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 14:28 IST
- Country:
- China
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that China can play a role in the Ukraine war because of Beijing's tight relationship with Russia.
Shortly after arrival in Beijing for a state visit, Macron said that dialogue with China is essential and Russia can't be allowed to have exclusive dialogue with China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Beijing still seeking answers a year after China Eastern plane crash
Two no-confidence votes against French President Emmanuel Macron's govt fail in parliament
Macron to address nation after government survives no-confidence vote
Dozens arrested in French protests after government survives no-confidence vote
French President Macron to speak to the nation on Wednesday - French media