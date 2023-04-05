Waaree Renewable Tech bags order to build 221.8 MWp solar power project
We have received a Letter of Award LoA from one of Indias leading steel manufacturing companies for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction EPC works of a solar power project of 221.8 MWp DC capacity, it said in a BSE filing.
Waaree Renewable Technologies on Wednesday said it has bagged an order to build a 221.8 MWp solar power project from a steel maker. ''We have received a Letter of Award (LoA) from one of India's leading steel manufacturing companies for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works of a solar power project of 221.8 MWp DC capacity,'' it said in a BSE filing. The order is placed by a renewable energy arm of one of India’s leading steel manufacturing companies.
The project is likely to be completed in FY 2023-24, as per the terms of the contract.
Waaree Renewable did not disclose the financial details of the project.
