Left Menu

German factory orders up strongly, add to promising signals

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 05-04-2023 15:11 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 15:00 IST
German factory orders up strongly, add to promising signals
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Factory orders in Germany surged in February, posting their third successive increase in another promising sign for Europe's biggest economy, official figures showed Wednesday.

Orders were up 4.8 per cent compared with January, the biggest rise since mid-2021, the Economy Ministry said. That followed gains of 1.9 per cent in December and 0.5 per cent in January, and was supported primarily by rises in demand from Germany itself and other countries in the 20-nation eurozone.

The figures came on top of data Tuesday that showed exports rising 4 per cent on the month in February, while imports were up 4.6 per cent.

Last week, a closely watched monthly survey of managers by the Ifo institute showed German business confidence rising for the fifth consecutive month to its highest since February 2022, the month Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine — though it remained some way short of that pre-war level.

Germany's economy has generally held up well, despite pressure from high inflation and fears last year of an energy crunch as Russia reduced and then cut off its gas supplies to Germany.

The economy shrank by 0.4 per cent in last year's fourth quarter, though it managed full-year growth of 1.8 per cent.

On Wednesday, a group of four leading German economic research institutes followed other forecasters in raising their outlook for this year. They predicted that gross domestic product will increase by 0.3 per cent, compared with their forecast last fall that it would shrink by 0.4 per cent.

“The economic setback in the winter half-year ... is likely to have been less severe than feared in the fall,'' said Timo Wollmershauser, the head of Forecasts at Ifo. ''The main reason for this is a smaller loss of purchasing power as a result of a significant drop in energy prices.” However, the institutes forecast that Germany's inflation rate will fall only slowly, averaging 6 per cent this year after last year's 6.9 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023