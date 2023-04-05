German factory orders up strongly, add to promising signals

Factory orders in Germany surged in February, posting their third successive increase in another promising sign for Europe's biggest economy, official figures showed Wednesday.

Orders were up 4.8 per cent compared with January, the biggest rise since mid-2021, the Economy Ministry said. That followed gains of 1.9 per cent in December and 0.5 per cent in January, and was supported primarily by rises in demand from Germany itself and other countries in the 20-nation eurozone.

The figures came on top of data Tuesday that showed exports rising 4 per cent on the month in February, while imports were up 4.6 per cent.

Last week, a closely watched monthly survey of managers by the Ifo institute showed German business confidence rising for the fifth consecutive month to its highest since February 2022, the month Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine — though it remained some way short of that pre-war level.

Germany's economy has generally held up well, despite pressure from high inflation and fears last year of an energy crunch as Russia reduced and then cut off its gas supplies to Germany.

The economy shrank by 0.4 per cent in last year's fourth quarter, though it managed full-year growth of 1.8 per cent.

On Wednesday, a group of four leading German economic research institutes followed other forecasters in raising their outlook for this year. They predicted that gross domestic product will increase by 0.3 per cent, compared with their forecast last fall that it would shrink by 0.4 per cent.

“The economic setback in the winter half-year ... is likely to have been less severe than feared in the fall,'' said Timo Wollmershauser, the head of Forecasts at Ifo. ''The main reason for this is a smaller loss of purchasing power as a result of a significant drop in energy prices.” However, the institutes forecast that Germany's inflation rate will fall only slowly, averaging 6 per cent this year after last year's 6.9 per cent.

