Sugar output falls 3 pc to 299.6 lakh tonnes in Oct-Mar of 2022-23 mkt year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2023 15:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 15:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's sugar production fell 3 per cent to 299.6 lakh tonnes in the first six months of the 2022-23 marketing year ending September, according to industry body ISMA.

Sugar output stood at 309.9 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The sugar marketing year runs from October-September.

As per the data, sugar production in Uttar Pradesh rose to 89 lakh tonnes during October 2022-March 2023 period from 87.5 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.

Maharashtra's sugar production fell to 104.2 lakh tonnes from 118.8 lakh tonnes, while output in Karnataka declined to 55.2 lakh tonnes from 57.2 lakh tonnes.

ISMA has projected production for 2022-23 to 340 lakh tonnes against 358 lakh tonnes in the 2021-22 marketing year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

