Maha govt decides to consider unseasonal rain a natural calamity

In a move to provide relief to affected farmers, the Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday said unseasonal rains will be considered a natural calamity in the state.A statement from the Chief Ministers Office CMO said that terming unseasonal rains a natural calamity will help the administration to provide relief to agriculturists whose crops have been damaged due to untimely rain.

Updated: 05-04-2023 15:54 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 15:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
In a move to provide relief to affected farmers, the Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday said unseasonal rains will be considered a natural calamity in the state.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that terming unseasonal rains a natural calamity will help the administration to provide relief to agriculturists whose crops have been damaged due to untimely rain. Talking to reporters after attending the weekly cabinet meeting, Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar said, ''Continous rains of 10 mm for a minimum of five days and losses of more than 33 per cent will be eligible for aid. Due to this decision, farmers will not be deprived of assistance due to the lack of criteria''. The Cabinet also decided to end the practice of sand auctions and to approve a new sand policy in which sand will be made available at an affordable price.

The Cabinet gave a revised approval for phase 2 of Nagpur Metro in which a 43.8 km rail route will be set up. The meeting also decided to set up a project for electricity generation from the garbage in the Deonar dumping ground in Mumbai.

Crops of several farmers were damaged in unseasonal rains and hailstorms in Maharashtra last month. The Opposition had demanded that the state government give immediate relief to the affected farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

