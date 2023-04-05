Left Menu

India Grid commissions its first battery energy storage system in Maharashtra

It owns 17 power projects, consisting of 46 transmission lines with more than 8,416 ckms circuit kilometers length, 13 substations with 17,550 MVA transformation capacity and 100 MW AC of solar generation capacity.IndiGrid has assets under management AUM of over Rs 22,700 crore USD 2.7 billion. The investment manager of IndiGrid is wholly owned by KKR.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2023 15:38 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 15:38 IST
India Grid commissions its first battery energy storage system in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

India Grid Trust on Wednesday said it has commissioned its first battery energy storage system (BESS) project coupled with its solar panels at the Dhule substation in Maharashtra.

The project will meet the substation's auxiliary consumption requirement, a company statement said.

It will not only ''reduce our emissions but also act as a prototype for expanding our presence in energy transition opportunities in the sector,'' it stated.

This facility will also act as a test bed for augmenting IndiGrid's capabilities to participate in energy transition opportunities in solar and BESS space, Chief Executive Officer, Harsh Shah said.

''As operations at this project stabilize, we look forward to replicating similar systems across our other substations and reduce emissions of our operations,'' he added.

IndiGrid is the first infrastructure investment trust in the Indian power sector. It owns 17 power projects, consisting of 46 transmission lines with more than 8,416 ckms (circuit kilometers) length, 13 substations with 17,550 MVA transformation capacity and 100 MW (AC) of solar generation capacity.

IndiGrid has assets under management (AUM) of over Rs 22,700 crore (USD 2.7 billion). The investment manager of IndiGrid is wholly owned by KKR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023