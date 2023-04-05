India Grid commissions its first battery energy storage system in Maharashtra

India Grid Trust on Wednesday said it has commissioned its first battery energy storage system (BESS) project coupled with its solar panels at the Dhule substation in Maharashtra.

The project will meet the substation's auxiliary consumption requirement, a company statement said.

It will not only ''reduce our emissions but also act as a prototype for expanding our presence in energy transition opportunities in the sector,'' it stated.

This facility will also act as a test bed for augmenting IndiGrid's capabilities to participate in energy transition opportunities in solar and BESS space, Chief Executive Officer, Harsh Shah said.

''As operations at this project stabilize, we look forward to replicating similar systems across our other substations and reduce emissions of our operations,'' he added.

IndiGrid is the first infrastructure investment trust in the Indian power sector. It owns 17 power projects, consisting of 46 transmission lines with more than 8,416 ckms (circuit kilometers) length, 13 substations with 17,550 MVA transformation capacity and 100 MW (AC) of solar generation capacity.

IndiGrid has assets under management (AUM) of over Rs 22,700 crore (USD 2.7 billion). The investment manager of IndiGrid is wholly owned by KKR.

