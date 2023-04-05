Covid empowered groups to conduct review meeting in Delhi

The COVID empowered groups review meeting would be in Delhi at 4.30 pm on Wednesday, said official sources. Dr V K Paul, Director General Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Rajiv Bahl and other senior health officials will attend this meeting, added the official sources.

According to the sources, this is a review meeting to know the Covid-19 situation and preparedness in the country. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) will also attend the meeting.

A total of 4,435 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, a significant jump from Tuesday's tally of 3038 cases, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. It is the highest single-day rise in the last nearly six months, the ministry said.

India's active Covid caseload currently stands at 23,091 with a daily positivity rate of 3.38 per cent, the ministry said The COVID-19 cases in India have seen an upward trend in the past few days with the daily fresh infections ranging between 2,994 on April 1 to 3,824 on April 2 and 3,641 on April 3 and 3038 on April 4.

With 2,508 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries stands at 4,41,79, 712. India's recovery rate currently is at 98.76 per cent, the union ministry further stated. Under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, India has so far administered 220.65 crore Covid vaccine doses of which 1,979 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The ministry further stated that the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 2.79 per cent. In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that Omicron's sub-variant which is circulating in the country has not led to an increase in hospitalisations and there is no need to worry.

"We need to remain alert but there is no need to worry. Currently, the sub-variant of Omicron which is circulating in the country hasn't increased hospitalisations," Mandaviya said. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued revised guidelines for Covid in the wake of the surge of cases in the past week across the country. (ANI)

