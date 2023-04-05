France's Macron: de-risking economies does not mean not doing any business with China
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-04-2023 16:19 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 16:12 IST
- Country:
- China
The process of de-risking economies does not mean not doing any business with China, said French President Emmanuel Macron, who added that the interests of France were to keep a 'multipolar' world.
"Strategic autonomy, does not mean autarchy," added Macron.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Macron
- French
- Emmanuel Macron
- China
- France
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two no-confidence votes against French President Emmanuel Macron's govt fail in parliament
Macron to address nation after government survives no-confidence vote
Dozens arrested in French protests after government survives no-confidence vote
French President Macron to speak to the nation on Wednesday - French media
Journalist freed in Mali welcomed in France by Macron