Most clauses of third Bodo accord, 2020 have been implemented: Centre in Rajya Sabha

Most of the clauses of the third Bodo accord, 2020 have been implemented which include the surrender of 1,615 cadres along with arms and ammunition, setting up of Bodo Kachari Welfare Council and the creation of a separate Welfare of Bodoland Department to deal with matters relating to councils under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution including Bodo Territorial Council (BTC), Ministry of Home Affairs told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai shared the input while responding to a query from United People's Party Liberal MP Rwngwra Narzary.

Asked whether the Minister of Home Affairs will be pleased to state the present status of implementation of the third Bodo Accord, 2020; Rai said, "A Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) was signed between Government of India, Government of Assam and representatives of Bodo Groups on January 27, 2020, to end decades-old Bodo crisis." "Most of the clauses of MoS have been implemented which include the surrender of 1,615 cadres along with arms and ammunition, setting up of Bodo Kachari Welfare Council? establishment of a separate Directorate of Bodo Medium Schools? creation of a separate Welfare of Bodoland Department to deal with matters relating to councils under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution including Bodo Territorial Council (BTC)," the MoS said.

"Clause 10.1 of the MoS provides for a Special Development Package of Rs 1,500 crore (Rs 750 crore by the Government of India and Rs 750 crore by the Government of Assam) for undertaking specific projects," said Rai. "Illustrative lists have been appended at Annexure-II, III and IV of MoS which include Central University, North-East Regional Institute of Medical Science and National Institute of Technology," Rai added.

The Minister further said that a Joint Monitoring Committee constituted with representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of Assam, BTC and Bodo organizations, monitors the implementation of MoS on regular basis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)