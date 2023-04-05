Left Menu

185 persons from outside J-K bought land in Kashmir in 3 yrs: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

Union Minister for State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that a total of 185 persons from outside the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have bought land in the UT during the years 2020, 2021 and 2022.

ANI | Updated: 05-04-2023 17:19 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 17:19 IST
185 persons from outside J-K bought land in Kashmir in 3 yrs: MoS Home Nityanand Rai
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that a total of 185 persons from outside the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have bought land in the UT during the years 2020, 2021 and 2022. Nityanand Rai in a written reply to the question of JDU Rajya Sabha MP Ramnath Thakur informed the Upper House and said, "As per the information provided by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, a total of 185 persons from outside the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have bought land in the UT during the years 2020, 2021 and 2022."

As per data shared by MoS Home, a total of 127 people bought land in the Union territory last year following 57 persons bought land in 2021 and only one person in 2020. It is significant to note that a number of persons from outside Jammu and Kashmir first time started buying land in the union territory after the central government on August 5, 2019, abrogated the Article 370 and 35A from the erstwhile state that led to the bifurcation of the region into two union territories--Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.

MoS Home Rai further inform Rajya Sabha and said, "As per the information provided by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, a total of 1559 Indian companies, including multinational companies, have made investments in the UT, the year-wise details of which are as under 2020-21 is 310, 2021-22 is 175 and 2022-23 1074 companies made investment in Union territory Jammu and Kashmir." MoS Home also inform the upper house that as per the information provided by the Union Territory of Ladakh, no land has been bought by persons from outside the Union territory during the last three Years

"As per the information provided by the Union Territory of Ladakh, no Indian companies, including multinational companies, have invested in the UT during the last three years," Nityanand Rai said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023