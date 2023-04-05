Chinese help for Russia in Ukraine war would be "historic mistake" - Stoltenberg
Any Chinese supply of lethal aid to Russia for the war in Ukraine would be a "historic mistake with profound implications", NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.
Stoltenberg made his remarks at a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
