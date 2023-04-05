Cyient shares rise more than 6 pc

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 18:19 IST
Cyient Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Cyient jumped more than 6 per cent on Wednesday after the IT company rejigged its top management.

The stock rallied 6.24 per cent higher to end at Rs 1,056.75 apiece on the NSE.

During the day, the shares of the IT firm touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,064.30 per share.

On the BSE, it zoomed 6.03 per cent to close at Rs 1,054.50 per piece.

In volume terms, 33,000 shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and 13 lakh shares on the NSE, during the day.

At the end of the trading session, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 582.87 points or 0.99 higher at 59,689.31 points on Wednesday.

On Monday, IT company Cyient in a regulatory filing said it has rejigged the top management roles with the elevation of its managing director and CEO Krishna Bodanapu to the position of executive vice-chairman and managing director. It has elevated executive director and Chief Operating Officer Karthik Natarajan as executive director and CEO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

