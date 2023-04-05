Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 18:44 IST
SunSource commissions 9 MW solar project for Varun Beverages in Uttar Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

SunSource Energy on Wednesday announced commissioning of a 9 MW solar project for Varun Beverages, PepsiCo's largest franchise bottler, in Uttar Pradesh.

The project commissioned is part of its 45 MW open access solar project in the state, SunSource Energy said in a statement.

''SunSource Energy commissions 9 MW DC solar open access project for Varun Beverages in UP.

''As per the PPA, Lone Cypress Ventures, an SPV incorporated by SunSource Energy, will supply 9 MW solar power to the two bottling plants of Varun Beverages in Sandila in Hardoi and Kosi in Mathura for a period of 25 years,'' it said.

SunSource Energy is a leading provider of solar-based energy and storage solutions to commercial and industrial (C&I) customers and manages the entire lifecycle of distributed solar projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

