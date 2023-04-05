Left Menu

Shipping to open new vistas to build Atmanirbhar Bharat during Amrit Kaal: Sonowal

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2023 19:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 19:23 IST
Shipping to open new vistas to build Atmanirbhar Bharat during Amrit Kaal: Sonowal
Image Credit: Twitter(@sarbanandsonwal)
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of the 60th National Maritime Day, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways  (MoPSW) & Ayush, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal flagged off the ‘Maritime Awareness Walkathon’ in here today. The walkathon was flagged off in the presence of Shri Shripad Y. Naik, Minister of State, MoPSW; Shri Sudhansh Pant, IAS, Secretary, MoPSW; Shri Sanjeev Ranjan, IAS, Chairman, National Shipping Board; Shri Rajesh Kumar Sinha, IAS, Additional Secretary, MoPSW; Capt. Rajendra Poswal, Nautical Surveyor, Chairman National Maritime Day and various other dignitaries.

During the event Shri Sarbananda Sonowal greeted people and paid respect, saluting seafarers, port workers and all those associated with the maritime sector for their determination and hard work.

 

Highlighting the importance of the maritime sector for India’s economic growth, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Shipping is the lifeline and the route of the prosperity of the nation. This is the first National Maritime Day which we are celebrating during Amrit Kaal. In India’s Amrit Kaal, shipping will open new boundaries to lead the building of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

“The vision of Amrit Kaal under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is for creation of excellent employment opportunities for the youth. We have to work hard to make shipping a fast-growing sector so that India can become a world leader in maritime infrastructure as well as a lead player in the maritime economy,” said Shri Sonowal.

 

“Women seafarers are also playing a vital role in the maritime sector. I am thankful for their tremendous contribution,” he added.

On April 5, 1919, for the first time, the Indian company Scindia Steam Navigation Company Limited’s ship namely S.S. Loyalty went from India to London to trade. In his memory, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways celebrates 5th April every year as National Maritime Day.

 

National Maritime Day is dedicated to the pivotal role of maritime trade in the development of the Indian economy and its strategic location in global trade.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

