U.S. imposes new Haiti-related sanctions under human rights provision -Treasury
Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 19:12 IST
The United States imposed new Haiti-related sanctions on Wednesday under a provision focused on human rights abuse and corruption, the Treasury Department's website showed.
The sanctions target one Haitian individual, the website showed.
