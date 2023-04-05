Fluxys declares force majeure at Dunkirk LNG terminal from Thursday

Fluxys has declared force majeure at the Dunkirk liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal it operates due to expected disruptions from Thursday morning to Friday morning, the company said in a bulletin.

The terminal will have its delivery capacity reduced to 70 gigawatt hours per day (GWh/d) for 24 hours as a result of the strike action against the government's pension reform, the bulletin said.

