Left Menu

Pirelli postpones AGM as Italy reviews shareholder pact with Chinese investors

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Italy was studying ways to curtail the influence of Sinochem on Pirelli. ChemChina, which has since merged with Sinochem, bought the majority of Pirelli and took it private in 2015, but listed it on the stock market again in 2017.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 05-04-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 22:12 IST
Pirelli postpones AGM as Italy reviews shareholder pact with Chinese investors
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Pirelli)
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian tyre maker Pirelli said on Wednesday it had postponed its shareholder meeting until June 29 due to government scrutiny of governance agreements involving China's investor Sinochem. Sinochem is Pirelli's largest shareholder with a 37% stake.

Earlier this year Pirelli said Sinochem had notified Italy's government of plans to renew and update an existing shareholder pact with Camfin, which is the financial holding of Pirelli's Chief Executive Marco Tronchetti Provera. The right-wing administration has to approve the scheme under golden power rules aimed at protecting assets deemed of strategic importance.

Italy's use of golden powers in most cases results in deals being approved with binding prescriptions to preserve the national interest. Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Italy was studying ways to curtail the influence of Sinochem on Pirelli.

ChemChina, which has since merged with Sinochem, bought the majority of Pirelli and took it private in 2015, but listed it on the stock market again in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; Gilead details promising early COVID antiviral data, setting up larger studies and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; G...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023