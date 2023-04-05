Arrests in Venezuela probe of oil company PDVSA climb to 34
Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 22:25 IST
The number of people arrested as part of a wide corruption probe at Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA has risen to 34, Attorney General Tarek Saab said on Wednesday.
Investigations into PDVSA and other state companies have resulted in dozens of arrests over the last several weeks.
