Tata Steel Q4 output grows 3 pc; sales fall 3.43 pc

Its sales rose marginally to 5.15 MT from 5.12 MT a year ago.Tata Steel Europes output remained flat at 2.31 MT during the last quarter of the last financial year. The sales were 2.13 MT, down from 2.40 MT in the year-ago period.The production of Tata Steel Thailand fell marginally to 0.31 MT from 0.34 MT a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2023 22:27 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 22:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Geograph
Tata Steel on Wednesday said its consolidated steel production rose by around 3 per cent to 7.77 million tonne during the January-March quarter.

The company's total steel output was at 7.55 MT in the year-ago period, Tata Steel said in a regulatory filing.

Tata Steel's total sales were 7.59 MT, down 3.43 per cent over 7.86 MT in the same quarter of 2021-22.

Tata Steel India's production increased to 5.15 MT during the said quarter from 4.90 MT in January-March 2021-22. Its sales rose marginally to 5.15 MT from 5.12 MT a year ago.

Tata Steel Europe's output remained flat at 2.31 MT during the last quarter of the last financial year. The sales were 2.13 MT, down from 2.40 MT in the year-ago period.

The production of Tata Steel Thailand fell marginally to 0.31 MT from 0.34 MT a year ago. In Thailand, the sales cell to 0.31 MT against 0.34 MT last fiscal.

For the 2022-23 financial year, the company's production remained almost flat at 30.45 MT.

The sales in 2022-23 were 28.2 MT, marginally down compared to 28.62 MT in 2021-22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

