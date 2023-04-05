NGT seeks status report from Union Jal Shakti Ministry over groundwater extraction for cricket grounds

The National Green Tribunal has sought a status report from the Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) within two months on the regulation of groundwater extraction for the maintenance of cricket grounds. The NGT sought a report on an application against the alleged failure of the MoJS to comply with the tribunal's order passed in April 2021.

The Tribunal had directed the Secretary, of the Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) to hold a joint meeting with nominees of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, representatives of BCCI and CPCB to consider prohibiting the use of groundwater for maintenance of playgrounds when the matches were not being played and instead utilise STP treated water, ensure rainwater harvesting in all playgrounds and engage experts for every cricket stadium and use sports events for awareness of environment protection. A bench headed by the NGT chairperson Justice AK Goel said, "We find it appropriate to direct the secretary, MoJS to file a status report in the matter within two months."

The tribunal has listed the matter on August 10 for further hearing. The applicant submitted that stay granted by the Supreme Court does not apply to the present case and there is no reason for the Secretary, MoJS not to take action regarding orders of this Tribunal.

It has been further stated that failure to prevent the usage of groundwater for playgrounds is to the detriment of access to potable water for drinking particularly in areas which are drought prone and are classified as dark zones. The application has also referred to the fact that no adverse impact of the use of treated sewage water on soil and turf grass has been found in expert studies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)