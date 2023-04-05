Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates Padma Awardees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated all the "outstanding" awardees who received the Padma awards from President Droupadi Murmu.

ANI | Updated: 05-04-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 23:03 IST
The Padma Awardees. (Photo/Twitter:@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated all the "outstanding" awardees who received the Padma awards from President Droupadi Murmu. In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Today's Padma Awards ceremony was another great opportunity to interact with the outstanding awardees, who are doing excellent work among people."

The categories included art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service, among others. Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu's music composer MM Keeravaani was awarded the fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, by President Draupadi Murmu at a gilded ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Former Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav was conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously by President Murmu and the award was received by his son Akhilesh Yadav, a former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the presentation ceremony.

Earlier, in January, the Central government announced a total of 106 Padma Awards across categories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

