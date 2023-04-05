Left Menu

Sri Lanka's High Commissioner addresses EAC-PM on areas pertaining to Indo-Lanka relations

The High Commissioner stressed the importance of economic integration between Sri Lanka and India, and requested the Council to assist in that process by way of policy guidance.

ANI | Updated: 05-04-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 23:08 IST
Sri Lanka's High Commissioner addresses EAC-PM on areas pertaining to Indo-Lanka relations
Sri Lanka High Commissioner to India, Milinda Moragoda. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda on Wednesday addressed the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India (EAC-PM) on key areas pertaining to Indo-Lanka relations, particularly, bilateral economic integration and cooperation. The High Commissioner stressed the importance of economic integration between Sri Lanka and India, and requested the Council to assist in that process by way of policy guidance.

High Commissioner Milinda Moragoda had addressed the EAC-PM at the invitation of its Chairman Bibek Debroy. The talk was held at the Council's office in NITI Bhavan in New Delhi. The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) is an independent body constituted to give advice on economic and related issues to the Government of India, specifically to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

High Commissioner Moragoda premised his address on the policy roadmap, the "Integrated Country Strategy for Sri Lanka Diplomatic Missions in India- 2021/2023", and answered the questions posed by the members of the Council following the talk, according to a statement from the High Commission of Sri Lanka. Currently, the membership of the EAC-PM consists of Chairman Bibek Debroy and members Sanjeev Sanyal and Shamika Ravi.

Rakesh Mohan, Sajjid Chinoy, Neelkanth Mishra, Nilesh Shah, TT Ram Mohan and Poonam Gupta serve as Council's part-time members. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; Gilead details promising early COVID antiviral data, setting up larger studies and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; G...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023