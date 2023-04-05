Sri Lanka's High Commissioner addresses EAC-PM on areas pertaining to Indo-Lanka relations

Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda on Wednesday addressed the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India (EAC-PM) on key areas pertaining to Indo-Lanka relations, particularly, bilateral economic integration and cooperation. The High Commissioner stressed the importance of economic integration between Sri Lanka and India, and requested the Council to assist in that process by way of policy guidance.

High Commissioner Milinda Moragoda had addressed the EAC-PM at the invitation of its Chairman Bibek Debroy. The talk was held at the Council's office in NITI Bhavan in New Delhi. The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) is an independent body constituted to give advice on economic and related issues to the Government of India, specifically to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

High Commissioner Moragoda premised his address on the policy roadmap, the "Integrated Country Strategy for Sri Lanka Diplomatic Missions in India- 2021/2023", and answered the questions posed by the members of the Council following the talk, according to a statement from the High Commission of Sri Lanka. Currently, the membership of the EAC-PM consists of Chairman Bibek Debroy and members Sanjeev Sanyal and Shamika Ravi.

Rakesh Mohan, Sajjid Chinoy, Neelkanth Mishra, Nilesh Shah, TT Ram Mohan and Poonam Gupta serve as Council's part-time members. (ANI)

