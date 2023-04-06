Left Menu

Scoreboard: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-04-2023 00:06 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 00:06 IST
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal c (sub) Matthew Short b Arshdeep Singh 11 Ravichandran Ashwin c Dhawan b Arshdeep Singh 0 Jos Buttler c and b Nathan Ellis 19 Sanju Samson c (sub) Matthew Short b Nathan Ellis 42 Devdutt Padikkal b Nathan Ellis 21 Riyan Parag c Shahrukh Khan b Nathan Ellis 20 Shimron Hetmyer run out (Shahrukh Khan/Sam Curran) 36 Dhruv Jurel not out 32 Jason Holder not out 1 Extras: (B-1, W-9) 10 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 Overs) 192 Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-26, 3-57, 4-91, 5-121, 6-124, 7-186.

Bowling: Sam Curran 4-0-44-0, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-47-2, Harpreet Brar 2-0-15-0, Nathan Ellis 4-0-30-4, Rahul Chahar 4-0-31-0, Sikandar Raza 2-0-24-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

