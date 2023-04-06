Navy chief pays tributes to marine commando who died in training exercise in West Bengal

Left Menu

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and all personnel of Indian Navy on Wednesday paid tributes to the marine commando who died in a free-fall training exercise of Special Forces at Panagarh in West Bengal

ANI | Updated: 06-04-2023 07:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 07:59 IST
Petty Officer Chandaka Govind who died in training exercise (Photo/Indian Navy Twitter @spokespersonnavy). Image Credit: ANI
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and all personnel of Indian Navy on Wednesday paid tributes to the marine commando who died in a free-fall training exercise of Special Forces at Panagarh in West Bengal.

"Admiral R Hari Kumar Chief of Naval Staff and all personnel of Indian Navy pay tribute to Chandaka Govind, Petty Officer, who lost his life whilst undergoing training exercise at Panagarh on 05 Apr 23 and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," Indian Navy said in a tweet.

The Navy had earlier said that Chandaka Govind carried out a para jump from a military transport aircraft and lost his life during free-fall training of Special Forces. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

