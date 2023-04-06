RailTel bags order worth Rs 38.95 Crores for providing lease line connectivity at Immigration Centres across India

RailTel Corporation of India, a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Railways has received a work order for point-to-point lease line connectivity of four Mbps at 19 Immigration Centres across India from the NIC Centres for seamless immigration services under the Immigration, Visa, Foreigner's Registration and Tracking (IVFRT) project. As per the official statement of RailTel, this order has been received from National Informatics Centre Services Inc. (NICSI), a Government of India Enterprise under NIC. The value of this work order value for one year is approximately Rs 38.95 crore.

All link connectivity is to be established in a timeframe of one year period. The scope of work includes installation, testing and commissioning of the connectivity. The statement further said that this current order is in addition to a previous work order issued by NICSI for lease line connectivity. RailTel is already providing lease line connectivity services at 47 immigration/ Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs), centres.

It is noted that the IVFRT project aims to modernize and upgrade immigration services. The core objective of this project is to develop and implement a secure and integrated service delivery framework that facilitates legitimate travellers while strengthening security. These immigration centres are located at Airport(s), Land Check Post, and Sea Port (s) and connectivity at these locations are to be provided on an optical fibre cable network.

Giving information about this project, Sanjai Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director said that the current order is in tune with the core competence of RailTel. With this project, one can enjoy seamless, effective, and efficient online immigration services for one's travel to India. He further said that we are glad to be a partner in the implementation of this project which is one of the Mission Mode Projects undertaken by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India under the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP). We are committed to providing quality and satisfactory services to our clients. We will continue to look for similar projects to enhance our revenue stream.

It is notable that RailTel is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure and ICT Solutions and Services providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fibre network covering several towns and cities and rural areas of the country. Along with a strong a reliable network of 61000+ RKM of Optic fibre, RailTel has two MeitY empanelled tier III data centres as well. With its Pan India high-capacity network, RailTel is working towards creating a knowledge society at various fronts and has been selected for the implementation of various mission mode projects for the Government of India in the telecom field.

RailTel offers a bundle of services like MPLS VPN, Telepresence, lease line, Tower Co-location, Data centre services etc. RailTel is also working with the Indian Railways to transform railway stations into digital hubs by providing public Wi-Fi at railway stations across the country and 6108+ stations are live with RailTel's RailWire Wi-Fi. (ANI)

