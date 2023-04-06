Left Menu

"PM proved me wrong", Padma Shri awardee Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadari expresses gratitude

Bidri craft artist from Karnataka Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri got emotional and expressed gratitude while meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi after being conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri Award in Delhi on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 06-04-2023 08:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 08:01 IST
"PM proved me wrong", Padma Shri awardee Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadari expresses gratitude
Padma Shri awardee Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bidri craft artist from Karnataka Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri got emotional and expressed gratitude while meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi after being conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri Award in Delhi on Wednesday. The Bidri art from Bidar is an art of metal handicraft handed down by generations.

While interacting with Prime Minister Modi, and speaking about the award, Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri said, "I waited for five years during the UPA government, but it didn't happen. I did not expect the BJP government to give it to me. But you proved me wrong and I am really thankful for that." Prime Minister Modi responded with laughter in admiration of the veteran artist.

While talking to ANI, he said "I was trying for 10 years to get this award. I left applying for the award thinking the BJP government do not support the Muslim community and they do not felicitate any Muslim." "Modiji proved me wrong and conferred me with Padma Shri Award", he further added.

He thanked Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and all others who put their efforts to felicitate him with the prestigious award. President Droupadi Murmu presented three Padma Vibhushan, five Padma Bhushan and 47 Padma Shri Awards for the year 2023 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; Gilead details promising early COVID antiviral data, setting up larger studies and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; G...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023