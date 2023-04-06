Left Menu

UP: Two doctors dismissed for being absent without informing

The doctors who have been sacked with immediate effect on the instructions of Deputy CM Pathak for being absent from duty for a long time have been identified as Dr Rajesh Gupta posted at PHC Machrehta (Sitapur) and Dr Priyank Pratap Singh posted at PHC Chowrangahar, Jaitpur Kalan (Agra).

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Two doctors, who have been missing from government hospitals for a long time, have been dismissed on the instructions of Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday, according to an official statement. Both the doctors have been sacked.

The doctors who have been sacked with immediate effect are Dr Rajesh Gupta posted at PHC Machrehta (Sitapur) and Dr Priyank Pratap Singh posted at PHC Chowrangahar, Jaitpur Kalan (Agra). On the other hand, Deputy CM Pathak has conducted an inquiry into the death of patient Rohit's son Leelu due to alleged negligence in treatment at Sparsh Hospital, Shalimar Garden, Ghaziabad.

On the preliminary instructions of the Deputy CM, the CMO suspended the registration of the said hospital and sealed the hospital in the presence of the police. Previously, on Saturday the Uttar Pradesh Health Department dismissed three doctors who have been absent for a long time without informing anyone.

All three doctors have been sacked. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "It is a good fortune to get the responsibility of serving the public. Those who do not perform their duties in the Uttar Pradesh government will not be tolerated."

"No stone would be left unturned in providing better treatment to the patients. All doctors should serve their patients with hard work and honesty," he added. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has made it clear that if any person is found violating the government service rules, strict action will be taken against them. Indiscipline will not be tolerated under any circumstances. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

