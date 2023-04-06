Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: Vidhan Bhawan, old government buildings set to get facelift

In the meeting with the Chief Minister, the State Property Department informed that the process of site selection for the first phase of work has been completed. The Housing and Urban Planning Department will now proceed with further action.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh informed that various government buildings, including the Vidhan Bhavan and the Secretariat Complex, will soon undergo a facelift in the state capital. In a high-level meeting on Wednesday with the senior officials of the State Property Department, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued guidelines in this regard.

The government has already made a provision of Rs 50 crore in the first phase for the redevelopment of the Vidhan Bhavan and Secretariat premises. In the meeting with the Chief Minister, the State Property Department informed that the process of site selection for the first phase of work has been completed. The Housing and Urban Planning Department will now proceed with further action.

On the other hand, the planning department will select the consultant. The selection process will be completed within the next three months, according to the assurances given. CM Yogi also directed the officers of the State Property Department to take necessary action before construction.

In addition to Vidhan Bhawan and Secretariat complex, Lucknow's many outdated government structures will undergo renovations. The budget and action plan for this was also discussed at the meeting. The State Property Department has also completed the process of selection of sites for the construction of new class-2 houses in Old Driver Colony, Dalibagh in Lucknow and class-2 and class-3 new houses in Metropolitan Secretariat Colony.

Besides, at both locations, old, dilapidated homes are being demolished. The executive body has also been nominated to carry out the exercise and the process of preparing the estimate along with DPR is also being done. (ANI)

