One held in trans-border narcotic smuggling in Punjab, drones used to transport drugs from Pakistan: Police

According to Punjab DGP, in a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, Tarn Taran Police in a joint operation with BSF has arrested one person and recovered 2.472 Kg of Heroin from his possession.

ANI | Updated: 06-04-2023 08:04 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 08:04 IST
Punjab police, BSF arrests one person (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
One person has been arrested by Tarn Taran Police in a joint operation with Border Security Force personnel on Wednesday and 2.472 kg of Heroin was recovered, said Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav. According to Punjab DGP, in a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, Tarn Taran Police in a joint operation with BSF has arrested one person and recovered 2.472 Kg of Heroin from his possession.

"Drones were used to transport drugs from Pakistan," added DGP Yadav. Informing about the investigation, Yadav said that FIR has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

