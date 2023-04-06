Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express again in Visakhapatnam

45 Hrs instead of its scheduled departure at 05

ANI | Updated: 06-04-2023 08:05 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 08:05 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express again in Visakhapatnam
Vande Bharat express (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An incident of stone pelting on the Vande Bharat Express train has been reported from Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, said an official release. This is the third time when a stone pelting incident has been reported on Vishakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express in the last three months.

"Vandebharat Express leaving Visakhapatnam on Wednesday was rescheduled to leave at 09:45 Hrs instead of its scheduled departure at 05:45 hrs as the C-8 coach window glass is broken due to stone pelting by miscreants", read an official release of Waltair Division Railway. Earlier in January, stones were pelted on the Vande Bharat train in Visakhapatnam city of Andhra Pradesh during maintenance.

The glass pane of a coach of Vande Bharat Express was damaged near Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam. According to Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Anup Kumar Sethupati, "Some unknown persons pelted stones at Vande Bharat train as it reached Visakhapatnam for maintenance and train run. Stones were pelted on train coaches during it was going to the coach care centre for maintenance from Visakhapatnam station.

"He further said that they are verifying CCTV footage and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is searching for the accused people. "It was a very unfortunate incident. The coach glass of the brand new Vande Bharat train was broken after some unknown persons pelted stones on the coach near Kancharapalem. We are verifying CCTV cameras. Our RPF police searching for them. Once they catch will punish sincerely. The railway belongs to public money. I appeal to people who don't do such kinds of things. Estimated the cost of the window glass around one lakh," added the DRM. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

